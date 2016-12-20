This is what the inside of an empty Boeing 787 looks like

Boeing

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a huge, spacious plane – even more so when it’s completely devoid of seats.

The aircraft is a common sight in Doha, as Qatar Airways has 30 of the them, and another 30 on order.

But passengers never get to see the plane looking like this. The above photo of the empty aircraft is one of a 787 delivered to an undisclosed buyer in 2014.

It has been making the rounds online since then, most recently resurfacing this week after being tweeted by Google Facts:

This is what an empty Boeing 787 looks like. pic.twitter.com/6oAGRvCv6g — Google Facts (@GoogleFacts) December 18, 2016

When kitted out for Qatar Airways , the 787–800 has a capacity of 254 passengers, including 22 Business Class seats and 232 Economy seats.

The Boeing 777 freighter

Another aircraft people rarely get to see the inside of is Qatar Airways’ Boeing 777 freighter, which only carries cargo.

The airline owns 11 of these, and they transport a diverse range of freight – including live animals like race horses – to destinations around the world.

Teilhard Scott

Cargo is becoming an increasingly important part of Qatar Airways’ business.

Last November, the airline announced that it was now ranked as the world’s third largest air cargo operator, according to IATA figures.

Meanwhile, a second cargo terminal is currently being built at Hamad International Airport to double its capacity.

This new facility is scheduled to open in 2018.

Thoughts?