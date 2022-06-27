Outlawing the Industrial Area as a residential area

If the rest of the population cannot last a day in such deplorable conditions, why would you condemn migrant workers to such a fate?

When one thinks of Qatar, the richest country on earth, you would think the same status would extend to the migrant workers toiling to build and service the affluent country. But that could not be further from the truth, particularly regarding matters of accommodation and general welfare.

Most migrant workers are housed in the Industrial Area, an area known for all the wrong reasons.

Living conditions

The area is situated far from the capital city – Doha, which is believed to be an intentional accommodation arrangement in order to keep migrant workers out of sight and away from the (general) more privileged public.

One can only wonder if the implications of this are that migrant workers are an eye-sore and nuisance, as it makes many of us feel.

Mass accommodations are characterised by deplorable living conditions, with upto 12 people living per room. This is in direct contradiction with living and welfare standards stipulated within the The Worker Accommodation Planning Regulations, which sets forth the welfare standards workers are supposed to be afforded, such as the number of people per room, the mandated ratio of washroom facilities to workers, access to recreational facilities, amongst other requirements.

Such conditions make it hard for workers to coexist within the cramped quarters, giving no sense of privacy and adequate space, rendering personal belongings strewn all over the place.

This also translates to unfathomable sanitary standards in the washrooms, with more workers than bathrooms and toilets.

The Worker Accommodation Planning Regulations by the Ministry of Municipality and Environment obligates these recommended ratios, which many companies including – but not limited to – security, construction, cleaning and food delivery companies, utterly disregard.

Food quality

Aside from the state of accommodation, the quality of food provided to workers in the Industrial Area is also often bad, making many believe it to be a feature, and not a glitch.

Unpalatable and non-nourishing, the food provided is not fit for human consumption, especially for workers toiling day and night to build and service Qatar. Adding to the fact that the menu, being predominantly Asian, does not cater to the dietary preferences of the diverse ethnicities, we have a problem.

And even though the recent labour reforms stipulate that workers should be given 300 QAR food allowance, most companies still opt to hire questionable catering companies to provide food.

Catering companies that intentionally cut corners with regards to food quality, which directly impacts the health of the workers, with multiple cases of food poisoning (people have fallen ill, have had stomach upsets, have been hospitalised), and due to the unpalatable nature of what the company deems as ‘food’, workers resort to boycotting and/or throwing away the food and purchasing better food from other places like restaurants.

This ultimately exceeds the 300 QAR food allowance, which is unacceptable, as that isn’t enough to sustain an individual for a whole month.

Speaking of the quality of food provided, one individual said, “The food is appalling/not up to standard as they don’t consider Africans (or other nationalities, esp minorities.) They mostly prepare Indian/Asian food, the bulk of which is rice, which ‘isn’t balanced and is cooked hurriedly and haphazardly so the company can make/save money. This doesn’t do any favours for the quality. And some companies provide spicy and/or fatty foods which are particularly iedible.”

Another individual described the food as ‘extremely horrible’ especially for Africans.

“Alternatively, when we get the 300 QAR food allowance, we can at least get to choose and cook something better, but that option is still limited because food is relatively expensive considering our small allowance, which is not enough.”

The individual goes further to say that the quality isn’t great because “…we’re mostly choosing between Arabic bread (quboos/kubus) and rice, with questionable chicken/mutton stew and some weird vegetables.”

The situation is ironic, since by definition, catering companies should be able to provide quality food, but the reality is that a good number of workers opt to spend more money on take-away food, even if it means only having one meal a day – and that’s for those who can afford it. For those who cannot afford it, that’s a different situation altogether.

Access to basic services

Workers have difficulty accessing certain basic amenities/services. For example, remittance facilities, where workers have to travel long distances thus spending extra on fares just to send money back to their families back home.

Shopping for essentials is also a feat. as supermarkets are far away, forcing workers to spend extra money to get there.

Another one is the Metro services. The closest Metro station is Al Aziziyah Metro Station, which is around 20 QAR away from the Industrial Area. With such an example, it appears evident that migrant workers are not meant to access such a basic facility, reinforcing the intentionality in this setup.

Now, as for why this is the norm, one can only speculate that isolation from the general public is purely intentional. The relevant authorities should be questioned on this matter.

What about our mental health?

The noise, air and environmental pollution does no favours for the mental and physical health of workers.

The Industrial Area is characterised by all manner of factories, which contribute to the inhospitable nature of having workers live there.

Dust, toxic fumes, noisy and heavy-duty vehicles, among other hazards make the Industrial Area an area not fit at all for human habitation. Add to this the fatigue from the long commute to and from work, and the toll this takes on mental and physical health, it is not hard to see why this bleak location should not be allowed to be used as an accommodation for Qatar’s workers.

When Covid-19 hit, the only area the government saw fit to close off was the Industrial Area. No one and nothing was allowed to go in or out because apparently, the government thought that workers were the carriers of the virus.

This was not only discriminatory, but also highly prejudiced and an act which invokes shame upon those who enforced it.

With the situation as it is, more suitable accommodation should be provided for migrant workers, with proper welfare afforded to them.

If the rest of the population cannot last a day in such deplorable conditions, why would you condemn migrant workers to such a fate?