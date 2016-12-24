Texas A&M-Qatar staffer found guilty of negligence after lab death

Chantelle D'mello / Doha News

An engineer at an American university in Qatar and one of the school’s suppliers have been found guilty of negligence following the 2014 death of a lab technician on campus.

Hassan Kamal Hussein was killed in an accidental lab explosion at Texas A&M University at Qatar (TAMUQ) in 2014.

According to prior court testimony, he had been alone in a third-floor petroleum engineering lab at TAMUQ when the explosion happened on May 28.

Hussein had been working with a piece of equipment that modeled the production of petrol from natural gas.

According to the prosecutor, this equipment had a mechanical fault that caused it to leak natural gas.

Verdict

The court agreed with this, and late last month fined Intervision, an Industrial Area-based company, QR20,000 for the liability.

It also ordered a TAMUQ engineer to pay QR10,000 for improperly attempting to fix the leak the day before the explosion.

Finally, both guilty parties were ordered to pay QR200,000 to Hussein’s family members in blood money.

At the time of his death, the Egyptian expat left behind a wife and four children, who were between six and 12 years old.

A few weeks after the incident, a campus fundraising campaign raised more than QR70,000 for the family.

