Stadium 974, Doha

- World Cup 2022 capacity: 40, 000
- Design Inspiration: Stadium 974 has been constructed using shipping containers. 974 is the number of shipping containers used to build the venue. 974 is also Qatar’s international dialing code and that also played a part behind the stadium’s name. The name also is supposed to reflect the stadium’s strategic position, located close to the Hamad International Airport, Doha Airport and Doha Port.
- Stadium 974 can be fully dismantled after use and is the first fully demountable stadium in the history of World Cups
- Transport and accessibility: it is situated within 4kms of the Hamad International Airport. It is also very near to the Doha Airport and the Doha Port. It is easily accessible using the Doha Metro. The stadium is located within 800m of the Ras Bu Abboud station on the gold line of the metro.
- It will host seven matches, starting with Mexico versus Poland on Tuesday November 22 at 7pm.
|Date
|Games it will host
|Time
|22 Nov 2022
|Mexico vs Poland
|19:00
|24 Nov. 2022
|Portugal vs Ghana
|19:00
|26 Nov. 2022
|France vs Denmark
|19:00
|28 Nov. 2022
|Brazil vs Switzerland
|19:00
|30 Nov. 2022
|Poland vs Argentina
|22:00
|02 December 2022
|Serbia and Switzerland
|22:00