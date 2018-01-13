Shop Qatar to Unfold its Second Week of Exciting Events.

The first week of Shop Qatar 2018 has increased the expectations of the visitors of second week and the list of events suggests that they will not be disappointed.

The organisers have jam packed the second week of Shop Qatar, themed on Bollywood with the following exciting events.

A sensational performance by one of the renowned and highest paid singers in India, by Sonu Nigam on Friday at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC). Tickets to the concert are available ranging from QR 50 to 1000 available at q.tickets.com

You will not like to miss the glamorous Bollywood Fashion Show scheduled on Wednesday to witness the trending designer wear such as sarees, shalwar suits and lehengas and other fusion traditional wear from Indian subcontinent. The planned event is to have display of 100 designs including work of celebrity designers such including Vikram Phandis, Archana Kochar and Manish Malhotra at the show to be held on Wednesday at 7pm at Mondrian Doha. Reserve your seat and register online via www.talentresources.org/fashion-show-registration.

Pop-up shops will be one of the major attractions in the participating malls. The shops will be themed on Bollywood and will offer variety of stuff including fabric embroidery pop-up shop, bangles pop-up shop, cushion embroidery pop-up shop, and footwear making Pop-up shop and so on.

People can also visit 30 other pop-up shops at Mall of Qatar where products by local entrepreneurs, SMEs supported and incubated by Qatar Development Bank, are on display.

People looking for outdoor activity can visit the three-month Fun Fair extravaganza opens on Monday at Mall of Qatar in front of AlRayyan Hotel Doha. It will feature over 15 different activities such as paintball, a wind-tunnel, and a trampoline park.

The ongoing Souq Waqif Spring Festival is also offering 60 activities and more than 20 food stalls. Doha’s Souq Waqif shopping tours will also start this week with women’s tour on Thursday, men’s tour on Friday and family tour on Saturday.

And last but not the least, the second raffle draw will be held on Thursday, 9pm at Hyatt Plaza Mall in which a total of QR500,000 prizes will be given away to 13 lucky shoppers in addition to two winners of BMW cars.