Second Edition of Expo Turkey in Doha

The second edition of “Expo turkey” held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) with much excitement in the air. The event coincides with the ongoing Qatar-Turkey Economic Forum, which kicked off on Tuesday making the event more important for both Turkey and Qatar economic cooperation.

The event is hosting more than 150 Turkish companies from the real estate, construction, information, food, machinery, food and health, tourism sectors, participating in the exhibition.

The inauguration witnessed the presence of top business leaders from Qatar and Turkey, senior diplomats and dignitaries and top officials from private industry representatives of both sides, including the President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, M Rifat Hisarciklioglu.

The three day event is organised solely by Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) with the aim of promoting Qatar as a gateway for Turkish products to reach 400 million customers in the regional market.

As this is the second year of Expo Turkey, it indicates strengthening of strategic economic ties between Qatar and Turkey. The event gives an opportunity to the business verticals in Qatar and Turkey to communicate and exchange various prospects of expanding business in the region.

Moreover, the event is also expected to prove to be a fruitful platform for Qatari importers to contact Turkish manufacturers and represent them in the local market for quality products at reasonable cost, which will help them in manufacturing better quality of products at reasonable prices and at the same time expand market for Turkish products.

Apart from the exhibition of products by Turkish firms, the event also portrays strong commitment by Turkey and Qatar to streamline practical mechanisms for further developing the economic cooperation and trade exchange. This event further gives an opportunity to explore innovative and promising avenues that will have mutually befitting results for both Turkey and Qatar.

The ongoing blockade has enabled a close connection between Turkey and Qatar as they tend to realise new opportunities of economic cooperation that were otherwise mostly showed by other countries in the region.

The success of the event highly depends on the number of prospects that actually materialise from the bilateral meetings, including Business-to-Business (B2B) events arranged on the sidelines of the event.