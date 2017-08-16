Scattered rain expected in Qatar this week
Light rainfall is expected to continue sprinkling over Doha during the next few days, local forecasters have said.
The announcement comes after many were pleasantly surprised by a sudden rain shower in the capital yesterday.
Rain in August
The rain was attributed to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is where different trade winds collide, sometimes forming thunderstorms.
Speaking to Doha News, the Director of the Qatar Meteorology Department (MET) said that rain is not that common in August.
But it isn’t unheard of either, Abdulla Al Mannai added.
While cloudy weather with light rain is in the forecast this week, the precipitation won’t affect temperatures.
That means you can still expect highs to hit the low 40s and lows to drop to around 33C at night.
Have you seen any rain yet? Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.