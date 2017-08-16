Scattered rain expected in Qatar this week

Omar Chatriwala / Doha News

Light rainfall is expected to continue sprinkling over Doha during the next few days, local forecasters have said.

The announcement comes after many were pleasantly surprised by a sudden rain shower in the capital yesterday.

Raaaiiinnnn… Just enough to dirty the car. But still a welcome change from scorching heat. #Qatar #Rain pic.twitter.com/T3bTB2eR5J — Pramod Prabhakran (@ppdoha) August 15, 2017

Rain ☔️ in Qatar…. I'm amazed and enjoying the morning… it's awesome 😍 — feeling special — Chandan Raju (@chandanraju94) August 15, 2017

Rain in August

The rain was attributed to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is where different trade winds collide, sometimes forming thunderstorms.

تكّون سحب رعدية وهطول أمطار متفرقة على البلاد بسبب تزامن ITCZ مع التبريد في طبقات الجو العليا ..#قطر pic.twitter.com/aUePjDT5HR — أرصاد قطر (@Qatar_Weather) August 15, 2017

Speaking to Doha News, the Director of the Qatar Meteorology Department (MET) said that rain is not that common in August.

But it isn’t unheard of either, Abdulla Al Mannai added.

While cloudy weather with light rain is in the forecast this week, the precipitation won’t affect temperatures.

That means you can still expect highs to hit the low 40s and lows to drop to around 33C at night.

Have you seen any rain yet? Thoughts?