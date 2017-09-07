Saudi ‘diss track’ about Qatar goes viral

Reem Saad / Doha News

A new song urging people to “teach Qatar” the error of its ways has gone viral this week, sparking a huge debate on social media about its merits.

The piece, produced by several famous Saudi Arabian singers, has garnered some 3 million views since Monday.

It was released by Saudi record label Rotana as the Gulf dispute drags into its fourth month, with no end in sight.

The lyrics discuss the necessity of taking action against Qatar when it is in the wrong.

The country has been blockaded by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE since June over claims that it finances terrorism, which Qatar denies.

Qatar reaction

For many in Qatar, the song was seen as particularly offensive because the musicians who took part in it often performed at local weddings.

According to the Qatar Tribune, they include Rabah Saqr, Walid al Shami, Abdul Majid Abdullah, Majid al Mohandes, Asil Abu Bakr, Rashed al Majid and Mohammad Abdo.

In a tweet, foreign ministry official Ahmed bin Saeed al-Rumaihi urged citizens to rise above the song.

“We stick to our ethics and stay away from small actions, and let them slander/use their media to disgrace others,” Gulf Times reported him as saying.

Meanwhile on Twitter, many Qataris dismissed the piece as “childish” and desperate:

