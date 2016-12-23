Safety advice issued to Qatar football fans ahead of Italian Super Cup

Thousands of people are preparing to flock to Al Sadd Sports Club tonight for the Italian Super Cup finals, which will see Juventus facing off against AC Milan.

Ahead of the sold-out game, the Ministry of Interior is warning fans to adhere to its safety and security rules.

Guns, explosives, knives, glass, plastic bottles, cans, drugs and alcohol are strictly prohibited in the venue.

In a series of tweets, it advised:

Arriving early to avoid a rush at the gates;

Not bringing any prohibited items including guns, explosives, knives, glass, plastic bottles, cans, drugs and alcohol; and

any prohibited items including guns, explosives, knives, glass, plastic bottles, cans, drugs and alcohol; and Also not bringing pets, helmets, umbrellas or strollers inside the stadium.

Additionally, it is prohibited to smoke, hold up signs with political or religious slogans or chant anything offensive or abusive.

Finally, at no time are fans allowed onto the pitch.

The Qatar Football Association provided this handy stadium map for match-goers:

The Qatar Football Association provided this handy stadium map for match-goers:

Barca game

This is the second high-profile football match to be held in Qatar this month.

A week and a half ago, some 18,000 people turned up to watch Spanish football giant FC Barcelona beat Saudi’s Al Ahli 5-3 in a friendly match.

Ray Toh / Doha News

That game reportedly went off without a hitch, in terms of crowd control, ambiance and overall entertainment value.

This marked a big win for Qatar, which has struggled with ticketing chaos during many past sporting events.

Are you going to tonight’s game? Thoughts?