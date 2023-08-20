Russia, Turkey and Qatar to forge new grain export agreement

The termination of the previous grain deal and the emergence of a new one underscores the geopolitical complexities in global grain trade.

The governments of Russia, Turkey, and Qatar are in talks to formulate a new grain export agreement, following Moscow’s dissolution of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, reported the German daily Bild.

The negotiations could culminate as early as this weekend in Budapest, with key stakeholders, including the head of Russia’s Tatarstan Republic and Turkish President Erdogan already in or en route to Hungary’s capital.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani departed Doha on Sunday for and official visit to Hungary in response to the invitation of the President of Hungary Katalin Novak.

The move is part of a broader shift in global grain distribution, reflecting Russia and Ukraine’s vital roles in the world’s grain market.

Russia and Ukraine are among the world’s largest grain producers, together accounting for approximately 25% of the world’s wheat exports. Russia alone is the top wheat exporter, with a significant market in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

The new trilateral agreement aims to replace a prior arrangement that allowed Ukraine to export almost 33 million metric tons of food via the Black Sea.

Under the new deal, Russia will supply grain mainly to African countries, while Qatar will fund the supplies, and Turkey will manage the organisation of the deal.

Ankara is also seeking to act under UN auspices and has requested Russia to resume the previous agreement to continue food exports from Ukraine, as expressed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The new agreement’s timely formulation has wider implications for global food security, especially for countries in the Global South, who rely heavily on Ukrainian exports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to substitute Ukrainian exports with Russian grain highlights Moscow’s intentions to expand its influence in the global grain market.

The Financial Times had highlighted the Kremlin’s desire to establish a new grain accord with Turkey and Qatar in July, though there was no consensus between the parties at that time.