Response Receive From Government Communication Office For Our Request To Unblock Doha News

Dear Readers,

Doha News website still continues to be inaccessible to online users in Qatar and we regret for the same as it is an inconvenience for you and a great worry for us. Though the good news is that, we have finally received a response from the Government Communication Office to our request for unblocking the website.

We are being given more paperwork and hoops to jump through. We have already started working on them to get the ban uplifted as soon as possible.

However, Doha News is eager and committed to fulfilling the communicated additional requirements and look forward to coming back and providing our readers with the news that they deserve.

Hopefully, we will be able to satisfy the government with the required formalities soon and get the website unblocked for the people in Qatar.

We also thank our readers for their constant support and patience in the entire ongoing process of getting the site unblocked.

Doha News