Ramadan cannon delights (and scares) Qatar’s children

All photos by Ray Toh

Windy weather notwithstanding, hundreds of people have been turning up to the state mosque before sunset to check out the Ramadan cannon there.

The cannon is part of an annual tradition in Qatar. It goes off each day during Ramadan to let Muslims know it’s time to break their fast.

According to photographer Ray Toh, the cannon was a big draw especially for families with small children.

Ray Toh

Prior to it going off, kids are allowed to play in and around the cannon. They are then asked to step back for safety as soldiers fire it off (around 6:20pm).

Katara cannon

For those who plan to take their children to see the cannon, keep in mind that it makes a loud sound when it is fired, which can frighten some kids.

Along with your children, come to enjoy #Ramadan #Cannon at #Katara at Katara's southern area throughout the holy month pic.twitter.com/MQmAkbH37n — كتارا | Katara (@kataraqatar) May 24, 2017

In addition to the state mosque, there’s also a cannon being fired daily at Katara Cultural Village.

Have you been to either this year? Thoughts?