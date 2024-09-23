QFFD and UNRWA sign $7m agreement to support Palestinian refugees in Syria

The collaboration aims to improve the living conditions for Palestinian refugees, in line with UNRWA’s 2024 Syria Emergency Appeal.

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have signed a $7m deal to support Palestine refugees in Syria.

This funding will be allocated to essential services, including education, healthcare, and cash assistance, for Palestinian refugees impacted by the ongoing conflict in Syria.

Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA Commissioner-General, expressed appreciation for QFFD’s steadfast support, emphasising the vital role of Arab partners in responding to humanitarian crises faced by Palestine refugees.

“This contribution comes at a critical time for Palestine Refugees across the Middle East,” he said in a statement. “Continued financial support from partners like QFFD enables UNRWA to provide lifesaving assistance to Palestine refugees in Syria, who are living in extremely challenging conditions.”

Similarly, Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Aseeri, the Acting Director General of QFFD, reiterated Qatar’s commitment to global humanitarian efforts and highlighted the significance of collaborative initiatives.

“The State of Qatar plays a pivotal role in providing indispensable support to Palestinian refugees around the world. This pledge of $7m will aid UNRWA in its mission to deliver assistance and support to our fraternal Palestinian people.”

He also underlined the QFFD’s commitment to advocating for everyone’s fundamental right to a self-sufficient present and a self-determined future through sustainable support for communities in need.

According to UNRWA, there are about 575,000 Palestinian refugees registered with the agency in Syria. Those who remained in the country following Syria’s conflict in 2011 number 438,000, and have experienced displacement at least once, with some having been forced to relocate multiple times.

The overwhelming majority of these refugees – 95 percent – rely on ongoing humanitarian aid to meet their basic needs. The UNRWA estimates that since 2011, 120,000 Palestine refugees have left Syria for neighbouring countries and beyond.