Qatar’s New Slata area gets a facelift

All photos courtesy of Ashghal

New pedestrian paths, 2,800 more parking spots and 86 additional streets have been added to the busy northern part of Qatar’s New Slata area, Ashghal has announced.

The 1.72 square km area falls between C-Ring and D-Ring road to the north and south, and Salwa and Rawdat Al Khail roads to the east and west.

According to the public works authority, the new streets should make it easier for residents and visitors to get to the main roads.

Ashghal

The area is often congested because it is home to four schools, a kindergarten, five mosques and around 70 commercial buildings, Ashghal added in a statement.

A rainwater flooding solution has also been incorporated into the area, as well as 659 lighting poles with energy saving bulbs.

Ali Bin Talib St.

Meanwhile, work continues on Ali Bin Abi Talib St., which runs parallel to Salwa Road and connects C-Ring and D-Ring roads.

The project entails boosting the capacity of the road by widening the lanes and service roads in each direction.

Penn State/Flickr

The overhaul was expected to take until the end of this year. But Ashghal said this week that it will be done by September.

