Qatar’s LNG production set to skyrocket by 85% by 2030 – report

Qatar’s LNG production aims to surge by 85% by 2030, propelled by global demand growth and strategic positioning amid geopolitical shifts, particularly in Europe.

By 2030, three ventures collectively aim to elevate Qatar’s liquified natural gas (LNG) production capacity by a whopping 85 percent, soaring from the current 77 million tonnes per annum to 142 mtpa, according to the latest analysis by Fitch Solutions.

The energy giant QatarEnergy recently unveiled plans for the North Field West (NFW) LNG project, a greenfield endeavour set to add 16 mtpa to the country’s LNG production capacity.

This undertaking supplements the ongoing North Field East (NFE) and North Field South (NFS) projects already in progress.

The global LNG demand growth plays a major role in propelling Qatar’s expansion drive, the report highlighted.

The report points out that Qatar’s strategic move follows the Biden administration’s decision to halt approvals for new LNG export projects in the United States and its opposition to Russia’s Arctic LNG Phase 2 project.

Europe’s goal to diminish reliance on Russian gas posed as a significant opportunity for Qatar to broaden its LNG production capacities.

The Gulf country has been at the centre of energy discussions, particularly during the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as Europe scrambled to seek an alternative to its heavy dependence on Moscow’s gas; particularly given that the Russian pipeline made up 40% of the region’s gas supply at the time.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Qatar had already established itself as the leading global exporter of LNG in 2021, surpassing its strong competitors in the market, namely Australia and the U.S.

Even prior to these events, Qatar had been meeting 5% of Europe’s gas demand, with Italy standing out as its largest consumer within the region in 2021.

In 2022, the Gulf nation’s substantial investments in the gas sector caught the attention of its European partners. This interest was further sparked by concerns about potential shortages, which were heightened by the Ukraine crisis.

Despite the current dominance of the U.S. in Europe’s LNG market, Qatar is steadfast in its ambition to strengthen its presence.

Despite entering the global LNG arena only in 2014, the U.S. surpassed Qatar and Australia to emerge as the largest LNG exporter in 2023, with exports reaching a record high of 90 mtpa.

Yet, Qatar has been securing long-term supply agreements with Asian and European customers in recent years.

According to the country’s state energy minister, Qatar is set to dominate 40% of all the new liquified natural gas (LNG) that will enter the market by 2029 due to its mega energy projects.