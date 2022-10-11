Qatar’s largest screen will not display World Cup games: sources

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is expecting an anticipated 1.5 million visitors at the region’s first-ever World Cup.

The large display screen set up along Doha Corniche will broadcast Qatar Museums projects, sources privy to the matter told Doha News on Tuesday, refuting misleading reports by local news outlets.

Reports had falsely linked the installation of the screen, the largest in the country, to the streaming of World Cup 2022 matches.

“The giant screen, located opposite the Museum of Islamic Art, will allow fans of the tournament and visitors to the Doha Corniche to enjoy watching the matches via live broadcast throughout the competition,” a local media outlet claimed.

However, a Qatar Museums source told Doha News that the screen will in fact be used by the organisation to promote projects.

The screen contains the most recent high-definition visual display technology and the best acoustic system available, according to BeIN Sports channel.

World Cup 2022 fan zones

Qatari authorities are currently preparing for the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to kick off on 20 November. More than 1 million visitors are expected to flock into the Gulf state for the biggest sporting event in the world.

Dedicated fan zones and festivals have been set up across Qatar to serve football fans throughout the tournament.

The Corniche, Lusail Boulevard and Al Bidda park are among the many zones set to welcome guests, while a range of festivals including the Arcadia Music Festival, and the MDL Beast Presents – ARAVIA, will host global superstars.

World Cup organisers have hired Arcadia, the owners of the spectacular Glastonbury Festival arena, to run a Qatar 2022 version during the World Cup.

The music festival will include the “most immersive shows on Earth” featuring the enormous 50-tonne fire-breathing spider and performances by well-known DJs, The Sun reported.

The Arcadia spider-style festival stage has been a mainstay for Glastonbury festival performers for over a decade.

The festival in Qatar will be a completely unique layout, which is part of other World Cup entertainment events sponsored by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC).

Qatari organisers have yet to confirm the pricing policy but British media reported that the event tickets are likely to cost £50( QR185) per day.

Fans will be able to watch all four daily games in the group stage of the tournament, which begins on November 20, in addition to performances from the global stage of techno and house music that are yet to be confirmed.

The festival joins a long list of events scheduled to keep fans entertained during the World Cup later this year.

Qatar’s Al Bidda Park will operate during the tournament to host thousands of fans attending the global sporting event.

Debuting as a ‘reimagined’ FIFA Fan Festival, the event will be a collection of local cultures and music.

Distinctive from the World Cup, the FIFA Fan Festival will include the digitalisation of football games and will also have the company of FIFA Legends.