Qatar’s first Five Guys is now open for business
Popular American burger chain Five Guys has opened at Doha Festival City.
This is Qatar’s first Five Guys outpost, though there are already outlets in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The eatery is known for its many toppings, and claims that customers can choose from a possible 250,000 ways to have their order served.
In a statement, Marwan Kandeel, Regional Brand Manager of Cravia Q Limited Services Group, said:
“The launch of Five Guys in Doha Festival City is the latest in a series of new openings across the region. We are delighted to be expanding into Qatar, and given the popularity of Five Guys in the rest of the MENA region, we are confident that the Doha Festival City branch will become a go-to destination for families and friends looking to indulge in their favorite comfort food.”
DFC
Doha Festival City, which is north of Doha, next to IKEA, soft-launched to the public in April.
When fully open, it will have some 500 stores and 100 food and beverage outlets. In addition to Five Guys, the mall is bringing several new names to Qatar.
They include upscale British department store Harvey Nichols, Borders bookstore, stationery specialists Paperchase, Ace Hardware and Japanese interiors label Muji.
