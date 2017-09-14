Qatar’s first Five Guys is now open for business

Popular American burger chain Five Guys has opened at Doha Festival City.

This is Qatar’s first Five Guys outpost, though there are already outlets in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The eatery is known for its many toppings, and claims that customers can choose from a possible 250,000 ways to have their order served.

In a statement, Marwan Kandeel, Regional Brand Manager of Cravia Q Limited Services Group, said:

“The launch of Five Guys in Doha Festival City is the latest in a series of new openings across the region. We are delighted to be expanding into Qatar, and given the popularity of Five Guys in the rest of the MENA region, we are confident that the Doha Festival City branch will become a go-to destination for families and friends looking to indulge in their favorite comfort food.”