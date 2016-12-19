Qatar’s Emir spends National Day in Turkey

QNA

Qatar’s Emir and a high-level official delegation flew to Turkey yesterday in a sign of ever-strengthening ties between the two nations.

While there, Sheikh Tamim met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Black Sea city of Trabzon.

Speaking at a high-level committee meeting, the Emir condemned a weekend bombing in Turkey’s Kayseri province and said that when it comes to terrorism, “what affects Turkey affects Qatar as well,” QNA reports.

Turkish President Erdoğan, Qatari Emir al-Thani inaugurate new football stadium https://t.co/HjpHXTnYef pic.twitter.com/7zwC57vdlO — NewsfromTurkey (@Turkey24x7) December 19, 2016

Sheikh Tamim also attended the opening of the new Senol Gunes Stadium of Turkish football team Trabzonspor in Trabzon yesterday.

Agreements

During his brief visit, he and Erdogan signed several agreements, signaling their intentions to cooperate in the areas of higher education, external auditing, information tech, public health, youth and sports and culture.

Agriculture, defense and Qatar’s upcoming Economic Zones were also discussed.

Before the meeting, the two leaders called on the international community to pressure Syria’s government to stop killing innocent civilians.

They also urged increasing efforts to provide safe passage to civilians and to help facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Other topics of conversation included Palestine, Iraq, Libya and Yemen.

