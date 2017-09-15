Qatar’s Emir heads to Germany, France and US to discuss Gulf dispute

QNA

After 100 days of staying inside of Qatar, the Emir has embarked on a multi-country tour to bolster international support for his nation.

Following a visit to Turkey yesterday, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will meet with Germany’s president in Berlin today, QNA reports.

He will then head to France to meet its leader and discuss the ongoing Gulf dispute.

White House

Next week, Sheikh Tamim is also scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump stateside, the National reports.

International support

Qatar has been under siege since Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and economic ties in June.

They allege that Qatar finances terrorism, which authorities deny, and have demanded the government fall into line with their foreign policy vision.

Ministry of Defense

Qatar has so far refused to acquiesce to stipulations that include closing Al Jazeera, distancing itself from Iran and shutting down a Turkish military base in Doha.

While other Qatari officials have flown around the world this summer to garner support for the nation, the Emir initially remained at home.

The move was to presumably protect his power, amid Saudi Arabia’s support for a new Qatari leader.

Now however, analysts theorize that Qatar may be hoping to break the stalemate with the help of international pressure from mutual allies.

