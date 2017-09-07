Qatar University moves up in the rankings of world’s best varsities

Qatar’s national university has jumped nearly 50 spots in an annual ranking of the world’s top schools.

Qatar University is now 349th in the latest edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, which came out this week.

That’s up from 393rd in last year’s index. However, QU remained at ninth out of the top 100 higher education institutions in the Arab world.

The university’s growing number of Master’s and PhD programs, along with its “research successes,” were cited as main reasons for its improving score.

In a statement, QU’s President said the assessment marks a milestone moment for the university.

“The new ranking highlights the reputation that QU has built over the years, and in this occasion I would like to thank the entire QU community for their contribution towards this proud achievement.”

Other schools

A total of 959 schools were assessed for the 2018 version of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings, up from 916 last year.

The highest-ranking varsity in the region was once again the King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals. It was 173rd and had obtained a five-star rating.

Two other Saudi schools also received five-star ratings. They are King Saud University (222nd) and King Abdulaziz University (267th).

The American University of Beirut was 235rd, and Qatar was fifth in the region at 349th.

The top universities globally were all based in the US: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University and Harvard University.

However, the University of Cambridge and University of Oxford followed closely behind at 5th and 6th, respectively.

