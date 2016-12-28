Qatar to welcome two cruise ships at the same time today

More than 3,000 tourists are expected to visit Qatar today after two cruise ships dock at Doha Port.

This is the first time officials will welcome two vessels simultaneously. They are the MSC Fantasia and the Crystal Esprit.

Authorities did not say when the ships would dock, but according to CruiseMapper, the MSC Fantasia will be in Doha from 8am to 6pm, before moving onto Bahrain.

Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) officials said the occasion gives the country a chance to show how well-prepared it is to handle large groups of tourists.

In a statement, Hassan Al Ibrahim, QTA’s Chief Tourism Development Officer, said:

“This is one of many firsts that the cruise industry in Qatar is witnessing this season, thanks to it being the largest one to date and the first in which Qatar will receive as many as 50,000 cruise visitors.

The MSC Fantasia is the largest passenger ship ever to sail into Qatar, and made its maiden voyage here earlier this month.

Hundreds of the ship’s 3,000 passenger and 1,300 crew members could be seen hanging out on the Corniche, visiting the Museum of Islamic Art and checking out Souq Waqif during that visit.

The vessel is scheduled to return to Qatar four more times this cruise season.

The 100m long Crystal Esprit, a 62-passenger luxury yacht, also made its maiden call to Qatar earlier this month.

