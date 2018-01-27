Qatar To Compete at International Kite Festival

Qatar is preparing to launch its new team at the much awaited second Aspire International Kite Festival, scheduled to take place from March 6 to 9 at Aspire Park.

The competition will see the participation of more than 20 countries best Kite flyers. Qatar’s hopes are high as it plans to rigorously to win with its newly formed team. “We hope to win,” team captain Saoud al-Mohannadi told Gulf Times on the sidelines of a kite flying workshop at Aspire Zone’s Ladies’ Club yesterday.

As stated by the captain the newly formed team is preparing hard for the competition which is to witness a range of individual and team events such as synchronised kite performances and kite flying art displays, for leaving a mark of its own.

The newly formed team is trained by coaches from Italy and Singapore enhancing “in our objectives and focus on what we can do in terms of planning and strategy.” The captain further stressed that “It is going to be a tough competition because there are very strong teams from various countries in Europe, Asia, and other regions, including Italy, France, and Singapore,”

He further explained that though the team has already eight members on board it is still looking for talented and dynamic Qatari kite flyers “who can add value to the team,” and to complete the team as they will require a total of 12 to 14 members.

He further suggested that apart from skills the team needs to be dynamic and have a good communication between the members. He expressed that “Kite flying is fun and it has a principle of strategy and collaboration,” the team captain noted. “It is not hard or not easy but it involves a lot of calculations.” Since this would be first time for Qatar the team needs to well-prepared understanding the core of the sport.

As per information more 10 out of 13 teams will be returning to participate from last year making it a tough competition for the first time competition Qatar. Though it looks like team members driven by the captain are highly motivated to make a remarkable entry to this festival.