Qatar residents can finally get mail delivered to their homes

After years of talking about it, Qatar’s state-run postal service has launched a new home delivery service for personal PO Box holders.

This means that customers no longer have to head to the post office to collect their packages and letters.

Instead, Qatar Post (Q-Post) will have them delivered at home one to six times a week, the company has announced.

However, there will be an annual charge for this service, according to Q-Post’s website.

In addition to the QR500 yearly PO Box subscription fee, customers will need to pay:

QR500 for delivery once a week;

for delivery a week; QR1,500 for three times a week; or

for times a week; or QR3,000 for six times a week.

To opt into the service, customers can download and fill out this form and complete their registration by going to any Q-Post branch.

Modernization

Q-Post, which raised its prices for the first time in almost a decade last year, has been working to overhaul its system to make it more consumer-friendly.

Last year, it launched a new service called Connected by Qatar Post to rival private shop-and-ship firm Aramex.

The system allows residents to rent “virtual addresses” outside the country, which makes it easier to shop from online portals such as Amazon.

Q-Post has also started a “smart locker” rental system that allows residents to collect their deliveries at their convenience from shopping malls, residential neighborhoods and academic campuses.

