Qatar ‘prioritising’ Liverpool as it eyes bid for Premier League club: reports

Qatar Sports Investments is reportedly looking to enlarge its scale by investing in a Premier League club this year.

Qatar Sports Investments is considering buying Liverpool FC football club in the near future, according to reports.

The reports were confirmed in an exclusive by the AnfieldTalk on Sunday, quoting Qatari journalist Mohammed Saeed Alkaabi.

“Qatar are giving priority to the acquisition of Liverpool Football Club and are seriously interested but the deal is not complete at this present moment. We will see in the next few days,” the tweet read.

Liverpool fans are dissatisfied with the club’s current ownership, Fenway Sports Group, for its hesitance to invest in playing staff since Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield.

Reports of Qatar’s interest in the club first emerged in reports by Bloomberg last week that said Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) is considering a bid for England’s top Premier League clubs, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also being considered for potential acquisition.

That came after the President of Paris Saint-Germain, and QSI Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi met with Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy in London for a possible investment.

However, Tottenham Hotspur has responded to the report claiming, “there is no truth in reports that a meeting took place regarding the sale of equity in the club.”

Bloomberg said despite the comments, QSI is undoubtedly expected to bid a total takeover or a stake in Manchester Utd or Liverpool.

Man Utd co-owner Avram Glazer has openly expressed his family’s wish to sell the club after the scandalous removal of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximises the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future,” Avram and Joel Glazer said in a statement in November.

Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner also said in November that the Premier League side’s owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), was probing a club sale.

“We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual,” Werner told the Boston Globe newspaper.

This could be huge news for the Reds as they attempt to claw their way back into the Champions League.

Liverpool FC lost 3-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend and 3-1 to highflyers Brentford last week.