Qatar ministry orders price caps on 400 grocery items for Ramadan

To keep popular groceries affordable during a busy shopping season, Qatar’s Ministry of Economy and Commerce (MEC) has instituted price caps on 418 products throughout Ramadan.

Since Sunday, stores have been prohibited by law to charge more than a set amount for certain types of rice, flour, milk, yogurt, meat, soap, jam, dried fruit, frozen products, cheeses and other items.

Here’s the full list of products, in English and Arabic.

Al Meera is taking that idea a step further. It has pledged once again to sell more than 1,400 items at cost-price to consumers who shop at most of its stores.

Easing the burden

The prices will remain in effect throughout the month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin this weekend.

In a statement, the MEC explained that grocery shopping surges some 25 percent during Ramadan, and this annual price cap initiative helps “ease the burden” on customers.

Usually, ministry prices for the listed items come out to 10 percent less than their usual cost.

This is the seventh year that the government has set maximum prices for basic food and non-food goods during Ramadan.

The month is a time when Muslim families cook large meals to share with relatives, friends and neighbors, as well as those in need.

The MEC added that it would be stepping up inspections in the coming weeks.

Consumers who spot violations of any kind in restaurants and stores can call 16001, email [email protected] or reach out the ministry on Twitter, Instagram or via its mobile app.

