Qatar malls draw big crowds during Eid holiday
All photos courtesy of QTA
Air conditioned malls around Qatar have been filling up with visitors this week as Eid festivities continue for a third day today.
Many shopping centers are participating in the Qatar Summer Festival, and will be holding promotions and entertainment events through July.
Though there are no Saudis in the malls this week, many Kuwaitis and Omanis have flown to Qatar to show their support for the blockaded country.
According to the Qatar Tribune, many visitors from these countries had been given various discounts to encourage them to come to Qatar.
Entertainment
Malls participating in the QSF include Doha Festival City, The Mall, Al Khor Mall, Gulf Mall, Mall of Qatar, Lagoona Mall and Landmark Mall.
Today, Doha Festival City will kick off a “special event” at 4:30pm that includes a mall parade, an African Drummer’s performance, an Ardha dance and an Ice Age Show.
The evening will end with a concert at 9pm by Qatari singer Saoud Jassim.
For more information on what’s going on around town this week, see our Eid guide here.
Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.