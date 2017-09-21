Qatar introduces free visa on arrival for Pakistani nationals

Shabina S. Khatri / Doha News

Pakistani visitors to Qatar can now get free visas on arrival at Qatar’s airport.

These visas are good for a 30-day stay, and can be extended for an additional month, according to the Qatari embassy in Pakistan.

Qatar Airways appeared to update its website to reflect the change late last month, and the Pakistani embassy in Qatar also tweeted about it.

Amb Shahzad Ahmad held a meeting with officials of Qatar Tourism Authority to discuss visa on arrival facility for Pakistanis in #Qatar pic.twitter.com/JIOWUd7jHB — Pakistan Embassy (@PakEmb_Qatar) August 30, 2017

However, the news was only confirmed by Qatari authorities in Islamabad this week.

The move comes after Qatar announced a new visa-free scheme for visitors of 80 nationalities in early August.

At the time, Pakistanis and many others lamented that their countries were not on the list.

The offer was extended to populous nations like India, Russia and China, but not most African, South Asian and Arab countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Egypt.

Conditions

To be eligible for the visa on arrival, Pakistani travelers must present passports with at least six months validity.

A return/onward ticket is also needed.

The traveler must also have at least QR5,000 in cash or a valid credit card. Additionally, a certificate of vaccination against polio is needed.

Travelers do not have to fly Qatar Airways to avail of the visa on arrival.

