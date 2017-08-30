Qatar fuel prices to remain stable in September

Jenn Durfey/Flickr

The cost of fuel in Qatar next month will be unchanged from August’s pump prices, Qatar Petroleum has announced.

Premium (91 octane) petrol and diesel will remain at QR1.50 a liter in September. And Super grade (95 octane) petrol will continue to cost QR1.60/liter, QP tweeted.

Qatar Petroleum announces fuel prices in #Qatar for the month of September#Qatar_Petroleum pic.twitter.com/oj0UVWaQpn — Qatar Petroleum (@qatarpetroleum) August 30, 2017

Last month, prices for both grades of petrol fell 5 dirhams, and were at their lowest since the beginning of this year. Meanwhile, diesel has stayed stable since July.

The static prices will likely come as a relief to residents.

They have seen increases in some living costs, especially food, in recent weeks due to the ongoing the blockade by neighboring Gulf states and Egypt.

Price hikes

Until May last year, the Qatar government fixed the prices of fuel. However, since then, costs have been allowed to fluctuate based on market conditions.

The goal was to “raise the efficiency of energy use in the country and raise consumers’ awareness,” the Ministry for Energy and Industry (MEI) said at the time.

Compared to last September, prices are now up 14 percent for Super, 15 percent for Premium and 7 percent for diesel.

The cost of Super gasoline hit a high of QR1.70 a liter in March. It remained this way for three months before dropping 5 dirhams in June.

And diesel reached its highest price so far in April and May, when it cost QR1.60/liter. Its price also fell in June.

Thoughts?