Qatar fuel prices to go up for the third month in a row

Reem Saad / Doha News

Fuel prices in Qatar will go up once again in January, the Ministry of Energy and Industry has announced.

Starting Sunday, the cost of 91-octane, premium grade fuel will be QR1.50/liter, up 5 dirhams from current prices.

Similarly, the cost of 95-octane super gasoline will be QR1.55, instead of QR1.50.

MEI

Diesel prices will also go up 5 dirhams to QR1.45/liter. This is the first time the cost of diesel has changed since authorities began fluctuating petrol prices in May.

Higher prices

This is the third month in a row that Qatar has seen fuel costs rise.

Though the increases have been incremental, filling up one’s tank is going to cost much more in January 2017 than it did at the start of this year.

At that time, Super (97-octane) cost QR1/liter, and Premium (90-octane) was only QR0.85/liter.

In mid-January however, the government raised prices some 30 percent for the first time since 2011. And a few months later, it announced plans to peg prices to the global market.

Peter Kovessy / Doha News

Also this year, Qatar phased out 97-octane fuel.

Woqod said this was because many vehicles don’t actually require that type of petrol and using it could be considered a waste of money and energy.

However, some residents complained that it’s also not cost-effective to pay the same price or more for lower-quality fuel.

Thoughts?