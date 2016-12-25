Qatar Foundation retains firm to restore historical structures
As Education city expands, Qatar Foundation (QF) has been working to conserve some of the historical structures in and around campus.
According to QNA, QF has commissioned international consulting firm ARS Progetti to help oversee the restoration of several early 20th century “urban” structures.
The firm’s website states that the contract is worth €1.5 million and goes back to 2013.
In a statement, Jassim Telefat, QF’s executive director of Capital Projects, said:
“These structures together represent a rich live dictionary showcasing our heritage from the way of living to construction materials and technologies used in that period.
They symbolize the past urban environment and represent the continuity of history. In documenting and preserving these structures in line with international standards, we want to ensure their legacy is preserved for generations to come.”
The move has drawn the praise of Unesco, with one official saying the buildings are important “because they are among the few existing from the early development of the city of Doha.”
