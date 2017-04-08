Qatar food festival wraps up with one last fireworks show tonight
Tonight will be your last chance to catch a fireworks show at the Qatar International Food Festival, which closes for the year at 1am.
The festival, located for the first time at the Hotel Park off of the Corniche, starts at 2pm this afternoon.
Its last fireworks show will take place at 8pm.
The festival is divided into several different sections. They include hotel food, organic cuisine, Instagram businesses, international food and an area with different embassies serving dishes from their countries.
Entertainment-wise, there is a live cooking theater and a kids zone with coloring. There’s also a stage for musical performances in the embassy area.
Have you checked out the event yet? Thoughts?
