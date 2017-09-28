Qatar drivers owe London nearly QR1 million in parking fees

Supplied

Drivers with Qatar license plates are the second worst offenders worldwide when it comes to unpaid parking fines racked up in central London.

This week, London’s Westminster City Council released a list of the top 10 countries whose nationals owe the largest amounts.

The worst offending foreign drivers are apparently from France. They owe a collective £356,000 (QR 1.76m) in outstanding fees.

Qatar came second on the list, with a whopping £191,105 (QR944,834) still owed to the central London district, home of Buckingham Palace and myriad other landmarks.

Westminster City Council

Meanwhile, the UAE came third, with unpaid fines totaling £116,030 (QR577,540).

GCC countries

Westminster City Council said in a statement that this year’s top 10 ranking contained more Middle Eastern countries than ever before.

Saudi Arabia entered the list this year for the first time in eighth place, and Kuwait is also on the list, in ninth.

Mark Holloway / Flickr

They edged out countries who’d previously featured prominently in the rankings, including Switzerland, the US, Italy and Luxembourg.

Qatar came third in last year’s rankings after France and Germany, with total fines of £114,605 (QR570,439).

International cooperation

Westminster City Council said that it has been difficult to contact vehicle owners abroad to collect the fees.

It has asked the British government for help in establishing a system of international cooperation to allow local authorities to trace foreign motorists.

It added that it was constantly working with foreign embassies and governments to persuade their nationals to pay their dues.

Martyn Lucy / Flickr

It also said that it was in the “early stages” of trialling a process of obtaining a judgment in the UK against foreign persistent evaders, with the potential to transfer proceedings abroad.

Danny Chalkley, Cabinet Member for City Highways at Westminster Council, said that while visitors from abroad are welcomed, they should pay up for breaking the rules:

“Drivers who park irresponsibly are a nuisance for our residents and visitors alike. This should be a reminder that a foreign number plate does not give you immunity from the law,” he said.

