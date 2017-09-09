Qatar donates $30 million to Hurricane Harvey victims

Houston Police/Twitter

In what is being called the largest contribution by a foreign government, Qatar has pledged $30 million to help people in Texas rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.

The funds are being donated through the new Qatar Harvey Fund, which will work with Texas officials to aid flood-hit communities.

In a statement, Ambassador Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani said:

“Texans are stronger than any storm and will come back bigger and better, and Qatar stands ready to help our friends at every turn.”

#Qatar's thoughts are with those effected by #HurricaneIrma in the Caribbean and Florida in the path of the storm – please be safe — Meshal Hamad AlThani (@Amb_AlThani) September 6, 2017

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas two weeks ago. More than 70 people died in the storm and from the subsequent flooding.

According to CNN, Harvey has caused some $75 billion in damage, “making it one of the most expensive natural disasters on record.”

Qatar has strong ties to Texas and its natural gas industry. It also hosts a satellite campus of Texas A&M University in Doha.

Additionally, more than 450 Qataris currently live in Houston, officials said.

US relations

Qatar’s donation comes on the same day that the UAE pledged $10 million to the Harvey relief effort.

Many GCC countries including Qatar have been working to strengthen ties with the US since the Gulf dispute began in June.

Authorities have been looking to American officials to help bring an end to the crisis.

The US has sent mixed messages over the past three months. But Kuwait’s Emir is visiting the White House this weekend to discuss the matter.

