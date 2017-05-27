Qatar denounces deadly attack on Christians in Egypt

Mohammed Osama/Flickr

Qatar has “strongly condemned” a crime in Egypt yesterday in which gunmen killed 28 Christian pilgrims, including 10 children.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Qatar rejects “violence and terrorism regardless of its source and whatever its motives and reasons.”

The ministry also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and “the brotherly Egyptian people.”

At least 28 people are dead after gunmen attacked a bus carrying Christians in Egypt pic.twitter.com/PAHqawmHgF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 26, 2017

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet, which also left at least dozen people injured.

But Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ordered air strikes on camps in Libya, which are thought to be where the gunmen trained.

“Egypt will never hesitate to strike terror camps anywhere … if it plans attacking Egypt whether inside or outside the country,” Sisi said, according to Al Jazeera.

Qatar reactions

In Qatar, the Sheraton Doha lit up in solidarity with Egypt last night.

And many residents also expressed their condolences to the victims of the shooting, which comes just ahead of Ramadan.

Sad day in Egypt, another massacre, more innocents dying, my heart goes out to all those affected by the tragedy — Mohamed El Gharbawy (@Gharbawy) May 26, 2017

Heart goes out to Egypt tonight. #المنيا — Roubs♑️ (@ItsRouba) May 26, 2017

This is not the first time Egypt’s Christians have come under attack in recent months. The minority group was also the target of two suicide bombings in April during Palm Sunday.

ISIL claimed responsibility for those attacks, as well as a December bombing of a cathedral in Cairo that killed at least 25 people.

Thoughts?