Qatar denounces deadly attack on Christians in Egypt
Qatar has “strongly condemned” a crime in Egypt yesterday in which gunmen killed 28 Christian pilgrims, including 10 children.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Qatar rejects “violence and terrorism regardless of its source and whatever its motives and reasons.”
The ministry also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and “the brotherly Egyptian people.”
No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet, which also left at least dozen people injured.
But Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ordered air strikes on camps in Libya, which are thought to be where the gunmen trained.
“Egypt will never hesitate to strike terror camps anywhere … if it plans attacking Egypt whether inside or outside the country,” Sisi said, according to Al Jazeera.
Qatar reactions
In Qatar, the Sheraton Doha lit up in solidarity with Egypt last night.
And many residents also expressed their condolences to the victims of the shooting, which comes just ahead of Ramadan.
This is not the first time Egypt’s Christians have come under attack in recent months. The minority group was also the target of two suicide bombings in April during Palm Sunday.
ISIL claimed responsibility for those attacks, as well as a December bombing of a cathedral in Cairo that killed at least 25 people.
