Qatar condemns Barcelona attack as going ‘against all human values’
Officials in Qatar have strongly denounced a deadly attack in Spain yesterday that killed 13 people and injured more than 100 others.
The incident took place in Barcelona, when a van drove into a crowd full of pedestrians.
Barcelona is the latest city in Europe to experience a vehicle attack on pedestrians.
According to CNN, more than 100 people have died in similar attacks in Berlin, London and Nice.
Spain’s Prime Minister called the attack an act of “jihadi terrorism” and police said five suspects have been killed in an ensuing raid.
Qatar condemnation
Responding to the crime, Qatar’s foreign ministry said the country rejects “violence and terrorism regardless of motives or reasons.”
In a statement, it added that it supports Spain in whatever actions it takes to maintain stability and security, and expressed sympathy to those affected by the tragedy.
The head of Qatar’s Government Communications Office also spoke out, saying the attack “goes against all human values.”
Qatari citizens were also instructed by their embassy in Spain to exercise caution and avoid crowded places.
Any nationals in need of help can call the following numbers:
