Qatar condemns assassination of Russian ambassador in Turkey

James Killoran/Flickr

Qatar’s foreign ministry has denounced the murder of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, calling the action “a criminal act” that contradicts religion, human values and diplomatic norms.

Andrei Karlov was shot by a Turkish police officer during the opening of an art exhibition in Ankara yesterday.

The 22-year-old assassin was “neutralized” by authorities, AFP reports. According to film of the incident, he held Russia responsible for deteriorating conditions in Syria.

"Don't forget Aleppo, don't forget Syria," attacker said in Turkish after gunning down the Russian envoy to Turkey https://t.co/jBjtIyh1eG — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) December 19, 2016

“Don’t forget about Syria, don’t forget about Aleppo. All those who participate in this tyranny will be held accountable,” he said.

Politics

Russia is a supporter of Syrian president Bashar Al Assad’s government, and has been assisting the embattled leader in fighting for rebel groups in Syria.

Qatar and Turkey meanwhile both strongly favor a regime change, though leaders from the two nations quickly condemned yesterday’s killing as an act of terrorism.

Turkey’s foreign ministry said it would “not allow this attack to cast a shadow on Turkey-Russia relations.”

And both Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attack was an attempt to derail ties between the two countries.

Putin added in a statement, “We must find out who directed the killer’s hand,” and said Turkey would be increasing security in the coming days.

For its part, Qatar extended its condolences to Russia and the family of the victim.

It also expressed “confidence in the Turkish authorities’ ability to detain the assailants and bring them to justice.”

