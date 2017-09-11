Qatar charities deliver aid to Rohingya refugees

QRCS

Muslim refugees who have fled Myanmar are receiving help from a large Qatar-based charity this week in the form of healthcare, shelter and food.

Qatar Red Crescent Society has sent a relief team to set up mobile clinics, distribute hygiene kits and erect water tanks for those in need.

According to the United Nations, more than 160,000 Rohingya have left home in recent weeks, seeking shelter in overcrowded Bangladeshi camps.

QRCS

The refugees are a Muslim ethnic group that have experienced harsh treatment in Myanmar from the ruling Buddhist majority.

As conditions worsen, world leaders including Bishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa have criticized the nation’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi for not doing more to protect her people.

Relief teams

As part of its $100,000 intervention, QRCS also aims to build larger shelters before cyclone season, as well as vaccinate children and fund public catering centers for refugees.

Qatar Charity

Qatar Charity is also directing thousands of dollars in aid to the Rohingya. Last month, it launched a campaign to help fund food aid and the construction of shelters for refugees.

Residents can donate QR50 to the effort by texting MMA to 92632, QR100 to 92642, QR500 to 92428 or QR1,000 to 92429.

Meanwhile, donations to the QRCS can be made online here.

Thoughts?