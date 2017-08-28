Qatar announces government holidays for Eid Al Adha 2017
Qatar’s public sector will close for Eid Al Adha holidays starting Thursday, Aug. 31, the Emiri Diwan has announced.
The first day of Eid is Friday, Sept. 1.
Ministries and other government offices will return to work on Sept. 10.
Taking into account weekends, this means they will be off for a total of 10 days – one more than last year.
Banks TBD
Meanwhile, holiday dates for employees of Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks, QCB-supervised financial institutions and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) will be set by the QCB Governor, the Diwan’s statement added.
They usually take three days off for the holiday, as does most of the private sector.
Government offices reopen the same day that many schools in Qatar will start the new term on Sept. 10.
