Qatar Airways to start flying to Cardiff in May
The first Qatar Airways flight to the Welsh capital of Cardiff will depart Doha on May 1, 2018, the airline has announced.
Qatar’s national carrier is the first of the Gulf airlines to operate a flight to the city.
Cardiff will become Qatar Airways’ fifth UK destination, in addition to existing routes to London Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh.
The seven-hour daily flight will be operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy.
A ‘huge boost’
The new route, first announced in April, has been described by the UK government as a “huge boost for Wales.”
“It will open up Wales’ links with the rest of the world and deliver new economic, leisure and travel opportunities for Welsh businesses and the people of Wales,” Carwyn Jones, the First Minister of Wales, said in a statement.
The route will also give Doha residents a new option for leisure breaks, as Cardiff airport provides easy access to Wales’ dramatic coastline, historic castles and beautiful national parks.
Additionally, Cardiff airport is a useful gateway for popular destinations in the southwest of England, like Bristol, Devon and Cornwall.
Are you excited about the new route? Thoughts?
