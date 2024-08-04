Qatar Airways offers up to 25% off flights with promo code

The promo code SAVENOW must be entered before initiating the flight search and is available until 4 August, 2024.

Qatar Airways’ Qverse campaign is offering up to a 25 percent discount on selected flights through their SAVENOW sale, valid for travel between 8 September 2024 and 15 June 2025, with bookings available until 4 August 2024.

The promotion, accessible in various European and Asian markets, presents varying discounts, eligible destinations, and blackout dates. The discount schedule is as follows:

Up to 25% Savings – booking classes R, P, Q, T, O, W, include departures from Frankfurt (FRA) across the Qatar Airways network. Departures from Europe (excluding FRA) to Hanoi (HAN) and Beijing (BJS) are also included.

Up to 10% Savings – booking classes D, I, K, M, L, V, S, N, departures from Europe across the Qatar Airways network are available.

Up to 5% Savings – booking classes R, P, Q, T, O, W, departures from Europe (excluding FRA) across the Qatar Airways network (excluding HAN and BJS) are also included.

The promo code SAVENOW must be entered before initiating the flight search.

Once applied, the special fare will be highlighted with a burgundy coupon and the message ‘Promo code has been successfully applied’ on the flight selection page.

The promo code cannot be applied retrospectively and any fare differences arising from incorrect entry will not be the responsibility of Qatar Airways. The airline reserves the right to modify or terminate the offer at any time without liability.

Blackout periods for travel include:

From Europe : 10 December to 30 December, and 16 April to 20 April.

: 10 December to 30 December, and 16 April to 20 April. To Europe: 15 August to 6 September, 2 January to 10 January, and 21 April to 25 April.

The SAVENOW promo code is valid only on Qatar Airways operated flights and cannot be combined with other promotional fares.

Seats are limited and subject to availability, and savings apply to the base fare only.

Qatar Airways Holidays is also offering Doha packages including flights, hotels/resorts, and add-ons with discounts of up to 40 percent.

Meanwhile the leisure division of Qatar Airways also launched new Qatar Stopover packages for travellers from across the GCC region, allowing those booking flights with the airline to extend their trips with a stay in Qatar for up to four nights, effectively turning one holiday into two.

The Qatar Airways Holiday packages are designed to help GCC travellers make the most of their short stays in Doha by eliminating the hassle of making separate reservations.

The new booking process integrates flight and hotel arrangements into one comprehensive itinerary.

Travellers can book these packages through the Qatar Airways Holidays website, with prices starting at $14 per person for up to four nights.