Qatar Airways Attractive Offer Packages May Result in Nominal Reduction in Travel Cost

Qatar Airways has been attracting a lot of attention with Qatar Airways’ Holidays. It is offering attractive tour packages to Russia for FIFA 2018 World Cup, Russia, to be taking place from 14th June to 15th June 2018. Yesterday, it announced its first ‘Global Travel Boutique’ giving out amazing discounts on first class cabins.

‘Global Travel Boutique’ will offer exclusive range of discounts on Economy, Business and First class, with an opportunity to win exclusive prizes including one million Qmiles from Qatar Airways privilege club, discounts from Qatar duty free and prizes from Qatar Airways Holidays. It is further expected to expand its global network during 2018 by adding more flights for more exciting destinations such as, Pattaya, Thailand, Penang, Malaysia, and Canberra to name a few.

The offers introduced by Qatar Airways may be an initiative to boost tourist inflow and outflow that had been hit by the rerouting of flights, given the blockade by Bahrain and UAE. This can also be considered as a promotional step by Qatar to facilitate audience to attend FIFA 2018 in Russia.

The offers may reduce the cost of travel for people of Qatar, but only marginally. As the travel cost to and from Qatar increased due to rerouting of fights that otherwise covered less distance and saved time. But still it will prove to be a relief from the rise in travel cost to an extent.

This is a good opportunity for expats to plan and make booking for their holidays and also a great opportunity for football fans to experience live FIFA 2018 World Cup, Russia. As the packages, even with nominal reduction, will be able to help travellers with getting hotel booking and match tickets to group matches as well as the Semi-Final and Final for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.