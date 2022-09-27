Pro-Palestine advocates ‘proud’ after UN rejects top Qatari official for anti-Israel comments

Qatari officials are long known to advocate for the rights of Palestinians.

A top Qatari official has missed out on a seat at the United Nations Human Rights Forum for her pro-Palestine position, in a move that has been widely praised as “an honour” by supporters.

Hend Al Muftah, the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the European Headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva was denied the move to be appointed as President of the United Nations Human Rights Forum.

Doha has pushed for Al Muftah to be elected as the chair of the forthcoming Human Rights Forum titled “Democracy and the Rule of Law,” which will be held in November, the same week as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The decision to deny her appointment, deemed by many as ‘unfair’, came after UN Watch, an independent human rights organisation based in Geneva, called on the global body to reject her bid over tweets written between the years 2011 and 2021, viewed and argued as “antisemitic.”

On 12 September, UN Watchdog published the report in which it monitored the mentioned tweets of Al Muftah.

About a week later, on 19 September, the same organisation reported that the appointment of Al Muftah as chair of the UN Human Rights Forum was rejected, based on the report in which her tweets were monitored, and also based on a letter sent by the organisation to Federico Villegas, President of the Human Rights Council.

Reports have shed light on the tweets, saying she merely expressed her condemnation of horrific practices of the Israeli occupation against the indigenous Palestinian people, as well as her criticism of practices that violate the Islamic law and contradict its values.

Responding to the developments, analysts have taken aim at the UN’s decision, noting taking a staunch stance against flagrant human rights and international law violations as well as apparent apartheid system is not antisemitism, rather it is upholding the basic rights outlined by the same UN.

Since, “proud” Qataris and pro-Palestine advocates have taken to social media under a hashtag coined after the Qatari envoy’s name to express their solidarity and support.

Activists and Twitter users joined the hashtag “كفو_هند_المفتاح” – loosely translates to “well done Al Muftah” – to voice their support of the Qatari envoy.

“Her loss is a win.. She won her principles, dignity and honour, and God dignifies her with such news […] and I ask God to compensate you with a joy you have never expected,” a twitter user said.

Social media users standing up for human rights wrote: “By God, it is an honour for HE Ambassador Hind Al Muftah to lose this formal position for the sake of our righteous religion and our central cause.”

In a response to Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, calling Al Muftah a racist, a Twitter user wrote: “So saying the truth and the right of Palestinian’s freedom is Racist? Well we would congratulate Dr Hend for her views and this loss is an absolute win for her.”

Qatari officials are long known to advocate for the rights of Palestinians, many of whom regularly reject the conflation of anti-semitism with criticism of Israel’s flagrant human rights violations.

At the inauguration of the Doha Forum earlier this year, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani warned of the accusations of anti-Semitism.

“Anti-Semitism is now used wrongly against everyone who criticises Israel’s policies, and this impinges on the struggle against racism and actual anti-Semitism,” said the Qatari leader in March.