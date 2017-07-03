Philippine School Doha kicks off school year with brand new campus
Some 4,000 students in Qatar will begin their school year this month at the new Philippine School Doha’s QR123 million campus in Abu Hamour.
The four-story building is PSD’s first permanent home, after operating out of rented facilities for 24 years, according to the Gulf Times.
It sits on a government-donated 14,375 square meter plot next to the religious complex.
Classes were expected to begin yesterday, but have been postponed by a week due to an air conditioning malfunction, the newspaper added. They will officially start on July 9.
According to PSD’s website, the new school has:
- 132 classrooms,
- Four science labs,
- A gym that can hold over 3,000 people, and
- A swimming pool, among other features.
Science focus
The school likely won’t be called PSD for long.
Principal Dr. Alexander S. Acosta previously said it is expected to be renamed to the Philippine Science School of Doha (PSSD) once it receives accreditation.
It will then become the first Filipino science school in the region.
