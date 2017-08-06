Pearl-Qatar to open new mall near the beach next year

All photos courtesy of UDC

A new three-story mall at the very southern tip of the Pearl-Qatar will open near the end of next year, the island’s developer has announced.

United Development Co. (UDC) revealed plans for 04 Mall last week after signing on the Al Mana Group as the operator.

In a statement, UDC President Ibrahim Jassim al-Othman said the mall is aimed at residents of the Pearl and nearby West Bay area.

It should help boost the Pearl’s “position as the retail shopping destination of choice in the country,” he added.

However, the mall will have plenty of competition, as some nine other shopping centers are opening in Qatar in the next two years.

At least a couple of those are also being operated by Al Mana.

They include the upcoming Al Mirqab Mall in Al Mirqab Al Jadeed and the yet-to-open Doha Mall in Abu Hamour.

Mall details

The new 04 Mall is expected to open in the third quarter of 2018. It will have three department stores, a supermarket, a five-screen cinema and a gym, Al Mana said.

There will also be restaurants, cafes, family-friendly entertainment and other features.

The Pearl already has one shopping center, Souq Al Medina, in the bustling Medina Centrale district.

Its new mall will be located in La Plage South, an under-development area that is past Viva Bahriya at the southern tip of the island.

UDC

According to the Pearl’s website, the neighborhood will boast “resort-like luxury living,” with 700 sea-facing apartments located on the beach.

In a statement, UDC added that the area will have parks and swimming pools as well.

