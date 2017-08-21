Outpouring of support for Sheikh Tamim now on display at MIA Park

Sheikha Al Mayassa

The dozens of Emir murals that have been posted and signed around Qatar now have a new home: the MIA Park.

There, more than 40 of the posters that bear messages of support from thousands of people in Qatar comprise a new exhibition called “Tamim Al Majid: Celebration of Unity.”

The display was opened by Qatar Museums chairperson and the Emir’s sister Sheikha Al Mayassa yesterday.

The murals bear the now-iconic image of the Emir by Qatari artist Ahmed bin Majed Almaadheed.

Since the Gulf dispute began in June, posters of the Emir have popped up all across the country.

Residents have been invited to inscribe messages of support on the murals, some of which filled up very quickly and had to be replaced with new murals.

Community graffiti

In a statement, Qatar Museums said:

As the guardians of the country’s heritage and culture, we at Qatar Museums wanted to capture this significant moment in Qatar’s history and the artistic expression it inspired by giving it a bigger platform and audience.”

It added that “the personalized ‘graffiti’ messages are some of the truest examples of public art in Qatar.”

The opening of the exhibition comes as the Gulf dispute reaches an impasse of sorts.

It also follows Saudi Arabia’s recent public support of a little-known Qatari sheikh who analysts suggested the country was presenting as an alternative to Sheikh Tamim.

