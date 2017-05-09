Northern Qatar is going to look dramatically different in two years

Thasleem MK/Flickr

A QR700 million project to overhaul the northern-most city of Qatar is now underway, Ashghal has announced.

Work in Al Shamal from Al Ruwais to Aba Dhelouf will proceed in phases over the next two years.

It will eventually result in new and revamped roads, a better sewage network and more sidewalks, the works authority said.

Tekfen

Over the past several years, work has already been underway on the main road leading from Doha to Al Shamal.

That development, dubbed the North Road Corridor Enhancement, is expected to be completed later this year.

Growing town

Ashghal’s new Shamal project comes a few years after the Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) disclosed plans to revamp the town to make it more visitor-friendly.

In 2013, the QTA said its project would include the construction of a modern harbor. It also planned to develop the area’s archeological heritage, which dates back to pre-Islamic times.

EverSoccer

However, this was still back when organizers wanted to build a World Cup stadium in Al Shamal, which is no longer the case.

That said, the city is growing and Ashghal said its plan is to build it out before more people move there.

Some 9,000 residents currently live in the area, which is some 100km north of Doha, according to 2015 government figures.

That’s more than double the number of people in Al Shamal in 2004.

What the work entails

As part of its project, Ashghal will “rehabilitate” some 80km of deteriorating roads, and add 40km of new internal roads that may lead to vacant areas for now.

A dozen new intersections are also going up before 2019, as are 4,500 lighting poles and 8,000 carparks.

Ashghal

Additionally, some 1,000 signboards will be installed around the city to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians.

As work commences, Ashghal has pledged to minimize noise and dust for residents, schools and business owners.

It’s also putting up safety barriers to separate residential and work areas.

Thoughts?