New ‘Contemporary Releases’ Programme by DFI Cinema, Qatar

Film, apart from being a source of entertainment are a form of expression that portrays bits of society by various perspectives, becoming an inseparable part of both history and culture.

Doha Film Institute Cinema (DFI Cinema) giving due importance to the concept has launched it new ‘Contemporary Releases’ programme. The program will aim at screening unique selection of the latest internationally and regionally acclaimed films for audience in Qatar.

The program is to debut with Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki’s ‘The Other Side of Hope’, which will portray the struggles of an asylum-seeker in a heart-warming manner, coupled with humour and the spirit of human kindness. Finland’s best -known screenwriter and film director Kaurismäki debuted as independent director with Crime and Punishment (1983) and gained worldwide attention with Leningrad Cowboys Go America (1989).

‘The Other Side of Hope’ received both applauds and awards. It won the 2017 Silver Bear for best director at Berlin International Film Festival Also, it was also selected to screen at the 2017 Toronto, New York and Telluride film festivals. In addition to it, the film also won the FIPRESCI Film of the Year prize at the San Sebastián International Film Festival 2017. The programme will give an opportunity to audience in Qatar on Thursday at 4.30pm and on Friday at 4.30pm and 7pm, at the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium.

As per the statement given to The Peninsula, Fatma Al Remaihi, Chief Executive Officer of DFI, said: “The DFI Cinema series provide an opportunity to local audiences to watch films that have set standards for their craft and narrative strength, and have pushed boundaries to turn stories into brilliant and inventive cinema. With our ‘Contemporary Releases’ programming series, we are presenting the latest works by regional and international filmmakers that have received critical acclaim, and offer our discerning audiences in Qatar with the opportunity to catch up with some of the most powerful films of our time.”

The heart-warming drama set in Helsinki. It is story of two people searching for a place to call home. It portrays character of displaced Syrian Khaled (Sherwan Haji) who lands as a stowaway and middle-aged salesman Wikstrِm (Sakari Kuosmanen) who leaves behind his wife and job and buys a clearly unprofitable seafood restaurant. The story catches phase when Khaled is denied asylum and decides to stick without returning to Aleppo. Further how the paths of the two men cross unexpectedly.

People interested in the film have a wonderful opportunity to watch the screening. Tickets for the show are available at www.dohafilminstitute.com or at the DFI Ticket Outlet at the MIA Auditorium priced QR35 with a QR10 discount for students .Culture Pass are available for Qatar Museums holders.