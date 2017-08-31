Nepal Idol finale to be held at Qatar’s Asian Town
Singing reality show Nepal Idol will host its finale in Qatar on Friday, Sept. 22, organizers have announced.
The show is in its first year and is part of the Idol series started by Simon Fuller.
The finale comes following rehearsals in seven Nepali cities, with the contestant list now pared down to 12 people.
Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will be held at Asian Town’s amphitheater, in the Industrial Area.
It will be shot by more than a dozen cameras and drones, and televised line on Nepali HD channel AP1.
The winner will be awarded a Mahindra KUV 100 car, Nepali Rs2 million (QR71,000) and a record deal valued at Nepali Rs1.5 million (QR53,000), Gulf Times reports.
‘Proud moment’
The newspaper added that during a recent press conference, community leader Sagar Nepal called the hosting of the event “a proud moment for Qatar-based Nepalis.”
There are more than 350,000 Nepalis in the Gulf state, most of them young men.
The expats comprise one of Qatar’s largest demographic populations, second only to Indians.
Who’s going? Thoughts?
