National Sports Day Celebration In Qatar

Qatar has always given special preference to sports activities. It is both derived by ambition to compete internationally and the importance of sports to bring together communities. Sports has proven to be a successful platform for communities to come together.

The National Sports Day celebrations began today with Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participating by cycling on the Doha Corniche.

Various sports activities such as, cycling, swimming, football, basketball, tennis, taekwondo, self-defence, beach volleyball, water sports competitions were planned for the day at various locations celebrating the day.

Aspire Zone hosted thrilling sporting activities including, outdoor activities like running, children oriented activities, Dodge Ball, Japanese Kendo, Nordic Walk, beginning from 6:30 am to 1:00 pm. Indoor activities organised included, Challenge the Champion, Teamwork Challenges, Aspire Football Tournament, Football Performance and Science Activities beginning from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Katara being one of the major attractions saw the participation of 62 entities hosting range of activities such as, Wrestling match, Basket Ball competition, Tennis, Handball, Cycling, Katara Furjan Beach Championship, Water games, Horse Riding, Volleyball, Marshall arts and parade.

Qatar Foundation organised 50 activities including, walkathon and ultra-marathon in education. Games and activities for kids and only ladies were also organised with family oriented activities taking place at the QF Recreation Center.

Ooredoo hosted a wide array of sports activities ranging from lemon race, relay, wood rail race, Tug-O-war, Human Bowling, Taekwondo to name a few.

Apart from these three major venues various sports activities were organised throughout the country to celebrate the Sports Day.