MoTC and Vodafone Join Hands Strengthening Cyber Safety Initiatives

Celebrating Safer Internet Day (SID) on 6th February, Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) signed a MoU with Vodafone to ensure cyber security.

As per Dean and CEO of Northwestern University Qatar (NU-Q), Dr. Everette E Dennis, the case of QNA hacking was a planned disinformation formulation and circulation, to instigate regional and international insecurity, creating an anti-Qatar sentiment, which further became the basis of diplomatic blockade by GCC countries.

After the information attack caused by QNA hacking, Qatar is taking special measures to prevent cyber-attacks. In the same direction, the Qatar government has dedicated the year as Safer Internet Year. The MoU with Vodafone follows in sync to strengthen cyber safety initiatives.

The 2018 SID is themed “Create, connect and share respect: A better Internet starts with you”. It is a call for action from every stakeholder to play their part in ensuring safe internet surfing, focussing on youngsters being the most vulnerable people.

Vodafone, as partner on cyber safety initiatives is committed itself to double its efforts on creating a secure internet surfing. Vodafone has already been delivering creative and engaging workshops in 10 schools covering 1000 students. With the formal MoU with MoTC, it will now work on number of cyber security initiatives to ensure continuous and effective awareness.

Vodafone has launched AmanTECH in 2014, which equipped thousands of children, parents and teachers with the right tools to navigate the digital world safely. Their team is now committed that the program in long run will provide people in Qatar with everything they need to know and do for their children in today’s ever-expanding digital world.

Mohammed Al Yami, Director of External Affairs, Vodafone Qatar stated that they “look forward to working closely with the Ministry to reach even more people,” as a partner ensuring cyber security.

The ministry is already working with number of programs such as Haseen, SafeSpace, Ammen Taslam (#Secure4Safety), Ethical Responsibility in a Digital World, SID, and the Digital Literacy Curriculum carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Education & Higher Education, which will now completed by Vodafone.

The workshops initiated till now in schools has gained immense response. Further such programmes may prove extremely helping in educating youngsters about the various cyber issues and promoting safe internet surfing.